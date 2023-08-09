Blackpool unveils plan to create LGBTQ+ village quarter in town
- Published
Plans to develop a special village quarter in Blackpool to celebrate its LGBTQ+ heritage have been unveiled.
The vision aims to build on the existing area of gay-friendly bars and other venues in the north of the town centre, including Queen Street.
There would be no label attached to the neighbourhood - instead its mantra would be "be who you want to be".
Blackpool Council has held talks with community leaders ahead of a consultation.
Ahead of unveiling the plans, community leaders and council council staff joined police and other groups to visit Manchester's Gay Village on Canal Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It is hoped the proposal could attract fresh investment and spark regeneration in Claremont, where pockets of deprivation are among the worst in the country.
A town hall report said: "The council has been approached by community stakeholders interested in how a celebration of the heritage of the area, its sense of belonging, a warm welcome and community cohesion, can be developed."
'Need to celebrate'
Clubs such as Funny Girls and the Flamingo, both launched by Blackpool entrepreneur Basil Newby, were among forerunners nationally in being gay-friendly venues.
Now Blackpool has around 15 LGBTQ+ bars and scores of LGBTQ+friendly guesthouses mainly clustered around Queen Street, Springfield Road, Dickson Road and Lord Street.
The Blackpool Pride Festival is also an established event.
Tim Allan, chairman of the North Shore Business Group, said: "It is about recognition of diversity and Blackpool has a very long LGBTQ+ history and we need to celebrate that."
Other initiatives designed to celebrate the town's heritage alongside the scheme include a rainbow plaque scheme to mark "diversity pioneers".