Mercer Clock: Council criticised for clocktower repairs refusal
Labour councillors have condemned a local authority's refusal to spend £2,000 on restoring the chimes at its landmark clocktower.
Councillor Noordad Aziz said it was "unacceptable" that Conservative-led Hyndburn Borough Council would not find the money to refurbish the bell in the Mercer Clock in Great Harwood, Lancashire.
The tower was built to celebrate the work of scientist John Mercer who invented the "Mercerised" cotton cloth.
Hyndburn Council declined to comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the authority had refused to fund the repair as it was not classified as "an urgent health and safety matter" and due to the lack of available funding because of financial constraints.
Mr Aziz said this was was yet "another example of the Conservatives treating Great Harwood with utter disdain".
"They have taken away and sold the youth centre to the highest bidder, shut down the recycling centre, committed to moving the swimming pool, and have no plan for Mercer Hall.," he said.
"This is an iconic monument for Great Harwood, and it's only right that we reinstate the chimes."
Labour Councillor Colin McKenzie added: "They want us to fundraise to restore the chimes for the Towngate Clock, yet they can waste millions on their vanity projects.
"So much for Levelling Up."
Mr Mercer discovered the process to give cotton cloth a silk-like sheen by accident while experimenting with caustic soda.
The clock memorial was erected on Great Harwood's Towngate by public subscription and unveiled by Alderman Thomas Broughton, the then mayor of Accrington.
