Blackpool man stabbed in leg dies day after attack
A man stabbed in the leg at the weekend has died, police have said.
Ryan Broxup, 49, from Blackpool, was found outside a home on Hollywood Avenue in the town shortly before 08:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Monday, Lancashire Police said.
A 55-year-old man, of Hollywood Avenue, was held at the scene and later charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife.
Police said Mr Broxup's next of kin had been informed and a post-mortem examination would be carried out in due course.
The force said it would liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any further possible charges.
Det Ch Insp Al Davies said appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
