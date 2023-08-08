Man sought in connection with fatal Ormskirk stabbing
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation into the fatal stabbing of a teenager.
Matthew Daulby, 19, of Liverpool, was found with stab injuries near Railway Road in Ormskirk just after midnight on 29 July and died in hospital.
Lancashire Police said Thomas Dures, 19, has links to Aughton and Liverpool.
It follows the arrest of a tenth person over the fight and an 18-year-old man's appearance in court accused of murder.
Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday charged with Mr Daulby's murder.
He has been remanded in custody until 18 September when he is due back before the same court.
Police said the tenth person, a 19-year-old man from Liverpool, arrested on Monday was held on suspicion of inciting others to commit violent disorder.
He has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
The remaining eight people arrested have also been released on bail pending further inquiries.
They are:
- A man, aged 20, from Ormskirk arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-old man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of violent disorder
- A man, 63, and a 46-year-old woman - both from Aughton - arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice
- A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, arrested on suspicion of affray
Four people have also been voluntarily interviewed, police added.
A second 19-year-old man was also stabbed in the disorder, he was later discharged from hospital.
Police appealed for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation to come forward.