Layton Harrison: Boy who died in van crash lit up every room - mum
The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van has said he "lit up every room he walked into".
Layton Harrison was struck by a black Ford Transit at about 16:20 BST on Bilsborough Hey, Penwortham, Preston, on 1 August, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but died a short time later.
Paying tribute Stacey Bailey said Layton was "the most energetic, happiest boy you would ever meet. He lit up every room he walked into".
She added: "Layton was a much loved little boy by all who knew him. He was my world and my best friend.
"A part of me went with Layton the day he died."
She added his carers were "the most selfless carers I've ever known; they adored Layton and loved him like their own".
"RIP my beautiful baby boy, you will never be forgotten," Ms Bailey said.
Lancashire County Council previously said Layton was in foster care meaning a safeguarding review had been launched.