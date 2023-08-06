Burnley: Baby falls from second-storey window
A baby has been seriously injured after falling from a second-storey window in Burnley, police have said.
Several people stopped to help after the one-year-old boy fell in Heap Street at about 10:30 BST, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries.
Police have launched an investigation and appealed for information.
Det Insp Mark Saunders, from Lancashire Police, said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.
"We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help.
"We're really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened."
