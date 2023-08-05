Blackpool: Two men arrested after death of baby boy
Two men have been arrested after the death of a baby boy, police have said.
Officers were called after the child was taken unresponsive to a Blackpool hospital on 27 July, where he later died, Lancashire Police said.
A 34-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.
Both men, from Blackpool, have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
A spokeswoman from Lancashire Police said post-mortem tests had been carried out and further investigations were being undertaken into the cause of the baby's death.
