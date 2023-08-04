Penwortham crash: Boy's death leads to safeguarding review
An eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van was in foster care which means a safeguarding review has been launched, a council has said.
The child was struck by a Ford Transit in Penwortham near Preston on Tuesday.
Lancashire County Council said its "sympathies go out to the family and our dedicated foster carers".
A review would be conducted "as is our standard practice whenever such a tragic incident takes place", the authority added.
Jacqui Old, executive director for education and children's services, said: "We are deeply devastated by this truly tragic incident."
"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and our dedicated foster carers who are facing unimaginable grief and sorrow during this incredibly difficult time."
'Heartbreaking'
Lancashire Police appealed for information about the crash on Bilsborough Hey at about 16:20 BST.
The boy was taken to hospital where he died.
Supt Gary Crowe said: "This was a heartbreaking incident and they will be in our thoughts for a very long time.
He thanked the local community for their "understanding and patience" while officers carried out a "meticulous analysis" of the scene.