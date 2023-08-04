More arrests over Ormskirk fight which led to man's death
Three men have been arrested in connection with a fight in a man was fatally stabbed, police have said
Lancashire Police said Matthew Daulby, 19 and from Liverpool, and another man suffered stab injuries in a disturbance on Railway Road, Ormskirk, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Mr Daulby died later in hospital. The other man was treated and discharged.
The force said the 19-year-old men from Liverpool, Lydiate and Maghull had been held on suspicion of violent disorder.
A representative said a 63-year-old man and and a woman, aged 46, from Aughton had also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident.
'Deliberately frustrate'
They said a post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday had established that Mr Daulby died as the result of a stab wound.
They added that an 18-year-old man from Scarisbrick, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remained in custody, while a second man, aged 20 and from Ormskirk, who was held on the same charge had been released on conditional bail.
Two other 19-year-old men, from Liverpool and Melling, were previously arrested on suspicion of affray and later released on bail.
Appealing for witnesses and information, Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said the investigation to identify all those involved in the disorder and "those attempting to deliberately frustrate" police inquiries was "ongoing".
"We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who has footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after," he said.
"You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation."