Lewis Prince: Man jailed for trying to strangle toddler
A man who tried to strangle and smother a toddler to death has been jailed for 26 years.
Lewis Prince, 29, subjected the boy to a "sickening and repeated assault" in a house in Blackpool on 7 December 2022.
Lancashire Police said Prince also slapped and punched the boy - with part of the "abhorrent" attack captured on film.
He was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
Prince had already pleaded guilty to an assault by beating charge, which related to an assault on a woman.
Detectives said the child was taken to hospital with injuries including extensive bruising to his face and throat, and medics found he was in the penultimate stage of asphyxia.
Prince, of Browning Road in Swinton, Salford, fled the house before officers arrived but he was later arrested in a car travelling towards Manchester.
'Harrowing footage'
During the trial, Prince accepted he lied in his police interview and said he had slapped the toddler in the face and squeezed his cheeks in an attempt to stop him crying.
But he denied attempted murder, claiming he had neither strangled nor smothered the victim.
Det Sgt Isobel Garratt said: "Prince's sickening attack could quite easily have resulted in the victim losing his life.
"Fortunately, he has since made a full recovery but anyone who watched the harrowing footage of the assault will know that the outcome could quite easily have been different."
She praised the "bravery" of the victim's mother, adding: "I know Prince's abhorrent crime committed against her defenceless child continues to have a profound impact on her."
Judge Robert Altham, The Recorder of Preston, deemed Prince to be a dangerous offender and imposed a further four-year extended licence period.
