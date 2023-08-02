Preston crash: Boy, 8, dies after being struck by van

The boy's family is being supported by officers, police say

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van in a street.

The child was struck by a black Ford Transit at about 16:20 BST on Bilsborough Hey, Penwortham, Preston, on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.

The boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The force said his family was being supported by officers and urged anyone with information about the "heartbreaking incident to come forward.

