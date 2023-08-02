Preston crash: Boy, 8, dies after being struck by van
- Published
An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van in a street.
The child was struck by a black Ford Transit at about 16:20 BST on Bilsborough Hey, Penwortham, Preston, on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.
The boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The force said his family was being supported by officers and urged anyone with information about the "heartbreaking incident to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.