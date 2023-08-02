Oscar Burrow: Everest climb boy takes on Three Peaks challenge
A six-year-old boy who climbed 12 of the highest mountains in the UK is set to complete the National Three Peaks to raise money for charity.
Oscar Burrow, from Lancashire, finished climbing the dozen peaks which together totalled the height of Everest, in May.
He will now take on Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis - with his grandfather, Mark Burrow, 68, and his friend Ollie Perkins, who is seven.
They are raising money for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.
The group are accompanied by Oscar's dad, Matt Burrow, 38, and Ollie's dad, Paul Perkins, and will drive between the highest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland.
They set off on Wednesday morning and hope to finish the highest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland respectively within 24 hours.
Oscar's dad said: "Oscar really wanted to do the Three Peaks with my father, and my dad's getting older but is as fit as he can be now so I said 'Let's have a go'.
"I told him to set a time which he can try and beat when he is older and he said 'I want to do it in 24 hours'."
"This one will be interesting and may be challenging because they will be doing three mountains in a row, but Oscar is massively positive, which is great."
He said the boys will spend some time camping in Mr Perkins' campervan.
Mr Burrow said: "They can put the awning up on the side of it and they're going to sleep in that down in Wales, and then we'll move to a different vehicle to go north and sleep in the car, so they'll be looking forward to that element.
"They'll also be looking forward to how quickly they can do it really."
Oscar received a letter from Prince William in June, congratulating him on completing the 12 peaks, and Mr Burrow said they hope to send a letter back to Kensington Palace to tell him Oscar has completed the Three Peaks.
Oscar has passed the halfway mark of his £60,000 fundraising target, with Mr Burrow adding that he feels "very fortunate" that people have donated to the cause.
"We feel very fortunate to be able to do it and people still think it's still worth donating to," he said.