Ormskirk stabbings: Second arrest on suspicion of murder
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in a fight.
Matthew Daulby, from Liverpool, was one of two men, aged 19, who were stabbed in Railway Road, Ormskirk, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died. The other man was treated and discharged.
An 18-year-old man, from Scarisbrick, was arrested following the earlier arrest of a man, 20, of Ormskirk.
Two 19-year-old men, one from Liverpool and the other from Melling, who were previously arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on bail.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of Mr Daulby's death was a stab wound.
In a tribute, Mr Daulby's family described him as "compassionate, loving and funny" and said he had "a bright future ahead of him".
They added: "He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends.
"He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives."
Lancashire Police said the altercation on Railway Road involved "a number of males" and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "Although we have now made four arrests, there are further individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.
"This is investigation is fast-paced and is still very much in its infancy."