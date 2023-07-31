Swastikas daubed in town ahead of Morecambe Pride event
Swastikas and "vile" racist and homophobic graffiti were sprayed in a seaside town before a Pride event, prompting a police investigation.
The abuse was daubed along the sea-facing side of the Outer Prom in Morecambe, between the Battery and the Midland Hotel.
Lancashire Police said the graffiti, which was discovered on Saturday, was done deliberately to cause offence.
It was later cleaned up by Lancaster City Council, the force said.
A police spokesman said: "Morecambe has once more shown itself to be a great town to host fantastic events such as Pride.
"I am saddened that an individual has decided to try and cause offence in such a public way.
"We will not tolerate hate of any form and will carry out all inquiries to find the suspect and bring them to justice."
Councillor Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster district community safety partnership, said: "We were all appalled by this vile graffiti and I'm grateful to the council team for acting so swiftly.
"We will not tolerate hate crimes such as this being committed in our community are while we saddened that this incident took place, it just goes to show that events like Pride are needed now more than ever."
