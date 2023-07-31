Ormskirk stabbings: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in a fight.
Matthew Daulby, of Liverpool, was one of two men aged 19 stabbed in Railway Road, Ormskirk, shortly after midnight on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died. The other teenager was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.
A man, 20, of Ormskirk, remains in custody, police said.
Two 19-year-olds, one from Liverpool and the other from Melling, arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on bail.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of Mr Daulby's death was a stab wound.
In a tribute, Mr Daulby's family described him as "compassionate, loving and funny" and said he had "a bright future ahead of him".
They added: "He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends.
"He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives."
Police said the altercation on Railway Road involved "a number of males" and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "Although we have now made three arrests, there are further individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.
"Those individuals know who they are, and I would encourage them to attend their local police station."