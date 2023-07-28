Last movements of man found dead in Lancaster flat released by police
- Published
Police have released more details about the last known movements of a man found dead in a flat in north Lancashire.
Damian Jackson was found by police at Regent Street, Lancaster, at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday after they were called by the ambulance service.
A post-mortem examination found the 50-year-old died from "multiple injuries", police said previously.
A CCTV image shows Mr Jackson in an Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, on Sunday at about 10:15.
Lancashire Police, which is treating his death as a murder investigation, said it wanted to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Mr Jackson after his trip to the supermarket.
Det Supt Gareth Willis said: "The CCTV from Aldi is the last confirmed sighting we have of Damian and some 48 hours later he was sadly found within his flat.
"I am convinced the answers lie within the local community.
"I would ask anyone who knows what happened to Damian, or can help us understand what his movements were in the days and hours before his death to come forward."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk