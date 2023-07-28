Lancaster: Officer investigated after boy, 11, hit by police car
- Published
A police driver is under criminal investigation after a boy was hit by a patrol car on an emergency call-out.
The Lancashire Police officer was responding to a 999 call on 25 May when the car struck the boy, 11, as he crossed Owen Road in Lancaster.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has made steady improvements, the police watchdog said.
The officer is under investigation for potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) attended the scene and obtained CCTV and body-worn footage, as well as witness statements, a spokesman said.
"Based on our assessment of the available information, we have informed the police driver they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving," he said.
"They have also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving."
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.
"We have been in contact with the young child's family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress."