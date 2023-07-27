Lancaster death threats child rapist jailed for 24 years
A rapist who repeatedly attacked two children and sent death threats to intimidate one into not telling anyone has been jailed for 24 years.
Adeoba Sijuwade abused the girls in Lancaster, with the youngest aged six when he first targeted her.
He later threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse.
The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, was previously found guilty at Preston Crown Court of 17 offences including rape and sexual activity with a child.
Sijuwade, formerly of Kersal Way, Salford, was also handed a six-year extended licence period to run after his sentence and made to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
'Dangerous individual'
Following Wednesday's sentencing, one of the victims said: "It was a long and distressing time in our lives.
"I strongly encourage anyone in the same situation as us to come forward and report the abuse to the police. If you suspect this is happening to someone else, please say something.
"I have felt completely supported and believed from beginning to end, which is why I am encouraging others to come forward and make a report."
Det Insp Matt Entwistle, of Lancashire Police, said: "Sijuwade is a dangerous individual whose monstrous and perverted behaviour has had a significant and profound impact on his victims.
"I want to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence at court."
