Parbold warning in place after homes flooded
- Published
A flood warning remains in place in west Lancashire after heavy rain flooded houses.
The alert is for the River Douglas at Parbold along the right bank of the river downstream of the Canal Bridge, the Environment Agency said.
Elsewhere, firefighters rescued motorists trapped in flood waters on Black Bull Lane in Fulwood and Nell Lane at Cuerden, Preston, on Saturday.
And the River Weir burst its banks leading to a road closures on Sunday.
A fallen tree also blocked Back Lane, between Weeton and Greenhalgh in west Lancashire.
It comes as the Met Office said the rainy weather was set to improve before Wednesday through to Friday sees more prolonged downpours.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk