Ex-Rhyddings High School teacher who attacked boy in 1980s jailed
An "abhorrent" former teacher who sexually assaulted a teenage boy in the 1980s has been jailed.
Donald Hunt, 69, was working at Rhyddings High School in Oswaldtwistle when he preyed on his victim.
Lancashire Police said he "engaged in this abhorrent behaviour purely for his own sexual gratification" and "betrayed his position of trust".
Hunt admitted three counts of indecent assault and was jailed for 11 months at Preston Crown Court.
The force said an investigation was launched after it received a report in June 2019.
'Utter disregard'
Enza Geldard, a senior prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, added: "Hunt's offences are particularly disturbing given his position in a school at the time.
"He cowardly pleaded guilty at the last available opportunity showing utter disregard for the affect this would have on the person he abused."
Michael Cross, from Lancashire Police, praised the victim for their bravery in coming forward.
"I hope the result of this case encourages other victims to come forward and all reports will be investigated with sensitivity, regardless of when the offence was committed," he said.
Hunt, of Fairfield Street, Accrington, was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the next 10 years.
