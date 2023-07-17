BBC journalist Clive Myrie receives honorary doctorate
- Published
Multi award-winning BBC journalist Clive Myrie has been given an honorary doctorate in recognition of his journalism career.
Myrie, who was born in Bolton, was made an honorary Doctor of Arts in a ceremony at Edge Hill University.
In his 30 year career as a BBC journalist he has reported on stories from across the world.
He told graduates at the ceremony "if you find the job you love, you will never work again".
Born to Windrush generation parents from Jamaica, Myrie's passion for news was sparked while working on a paper round as a teenager when he would read newspapers from cover to cover.
After graduating with a law degree from the University of Sussex, he joined the BBC's journalism training scheme and began his career in local radio in Bristol before moving to the television newsroom in London and then on to a career as a foreign correspondent.
He has reported from almost 100 countries, covering some of the most important stories of our time including every US Presidential election since 1996.
He was named an honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of his resilience and perseverance in bringing major news of recent history to the television screen, a spokesman for Edge Hill University said.
Adding he had also been a vocal proponent of the importance of representation on screen in terms of both race and social class.
During the ceremony Myrie thanked the institution "for this honour bestowed on me today".
He reflected on the hard work of his fellow graduates and said he was surrounded "by champions and winners".
"Hard work is undoubtedly the key to all success and it's what got you all here today," he said.
"It's said that if you find the job you love, you will never work again. That's what I fervently hope your degrees from this wonderful university will mean for you.
"In everything you do from this day forward, push yourself to be the best version you can be."
Among other accolades Myrie has been awarded are the Royal Television Society Award for TV Journalist of the Year and Presenter of the Year, a Peabody Award for his reporting of the Rohingya/Myanmar crisis, the David Bloom Award for coverage of Mexico's deadly drug gangs, and he has been nominated for two BAFTAs and two Emmys.
A fan of classical music, he is now a regular presenter of the BBC Proms and also currently hosts the BBC's classic quiz show Mastermind.