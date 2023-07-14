Huge cannabis farm found in Burnley house
Cannabis plants with a street value of about £50,000 have been found growing over four storeys of a house.
Lancashire Police said officers raided the property on Parliament Street in Burnley after receiving information about drugs.
They said they had cleared 154 plants and would "follow up on the evidence obtained".
The force urged people to "continue to help and support us with information so that we can act on it."
