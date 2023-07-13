Dylan Bragger death: Appeal for drivers to contact police
Police investigating the murder of a teenage boy have appealed for drivers who were in the area at the time of the attack to contact them.
Dylan Bragger, aged 15, died after he was stabbed in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale, Lancashire at about 21:00 BST on 29 June.
Felipe Figueiredo, 28, from Birleywood, has been charged with his murder.
Police said they wanted to "establish the full circumstances leading to Dylan's tragic death".
They said they had identified a number of vehicles that passed the scene before the attack and wanted the drivers to contact police "even if only to confirm that they do not have any information of note".
Det Ch Insp Andrew Fallows said: "Our ask is that if you were in the area on the evening of the 29th June and saw something, even if you believe it to be insignificant - please get in touch and let us decide."
The teenager's family previously said: "He was just a 15-year-old lad working towards being a car mechanic with his whole life ahead of him."
