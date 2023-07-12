Plan for 477 homes on former Darwen school site submitted
- Published
Proposals to build 477 homes on the site of a former school have moved a step closer after plans were submitted.
The planned 45-acre development at Holden Fold in Darwen will include homes, public spaces and three ponds.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said nearby residents had raised concerns about the site's lack of infrastructure.
Blackburn with Darwen Council's member for growth Quesir Mahmood said the process would "take its course".
He added that it was "encouraging that developers want to invest in the borough, building homes people want to live in".
The estate, on the site of the former Darwen Moorland High School, was a key part of the council's 2021 Holden Fold Masterplan.
The school closed in 2008 and the site was then home to Darwen Aldridge Community Academy until it moved in 2010.
The buildings were demolished in 2016 and in December 2022, the land was sold by the Labour-led council to housebuilding consortium Vistry Partnerships, which has now made the planning application.
A 30-page document submitted with the application said the development "would deliver a range of high quality, high specification homes for the local community in a sustainable location".
It stated that the scheme would see the demolition of existing stable buildings, new parking associated with the Square Meadow sports pavilion, additional parking off Knowle Lane, and new vehicle access points off Holden Fold, Moor Lane and Roman Road.
The project has been criticised by the council's Conservative opposition.
Denise Gee, the Tory councillor for Blackburn South and Lower Darwen, recently helped to organise a march over concerns about new homes developments in the borough.
She said residents were "concerned about the lack of infrastructure - roads, schools and health care - for this massive housing estate".
"These must be addressed in the planning process for this scheme," she added.