Ex-prison officer jailed for misconduct over inmate relationship
- Published
A former prison officer has been jailed after having a relationship with an inmate serving a sentence for murder.
Olivia Hodgson, 26, of Hawthorn Avenue, Preston, was sentenced to eight months for misconduct in a public office.
She had "abused her position" over the "inappropriate relationship", the North-West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) said.
Hodgson had started a relationship with Lavarne Forde-Morgan while working at HMP Garth near Leyland, Lancashire.
He used mobile phones she had smuggled into prison to communicate with him when the relationship started in early 2020, Preston Crown Court heard.
In January 2021, Forde-Morgan was transferred to another prison, where he was subjected to a cell search following intelligence received to the prison.
A mobile phone was recovered that showed he had been in touch with another mobile number, later found to belong to Hodgson, NWROCU said.
'Calculated manner'
On 30 July 2021 Hodgson was arrested at HMP Garth and her home address was searched.
Officers seized another mobile phone which contained images of the pair, as well as a birthday card addressed to Hodgson which had Forde-Morgan's fingerprints on.
Forde-Morgan, who is serving a sentence for murder and possessing a shotgun and firearm with intent to endanger life, admitted to possessing prohibited mobile phones and was jailed for an additional 18 months.
Det Con Becky Pearson said: "Olivia abused her position as a prison officer by choosing to have an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and she will now have to face the consequences of her actions.
"She acted in a calculated manner using a variety of numbers, phones and chat applications to try and evade detection."
