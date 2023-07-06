Preston Youth Zone plans approved after years of uncertainty
- Published
Plans to build a new youth centre have been approved following years of uncertainty.
Preston Youth Zone is set to open in 2025 - about a decade after the idea was first mooted.
Preston City Council's planning committee gave the go-ahead for the three-storey building earlier.
Guy Topping, chairman of Preston Youth Zone, said they had reached an "important milestone" in their journey to open the centre.
"Preston Youth Zone is a local, inspirational charity that will provide thousands of young people with access to activities, opportunities, and support from trusted youth workers," he added.
"So much hard work has gone into getting us to this point and I want to thank everybody who has helped make this dream a reality."
About 20 full-time and 50 part-time jobs are expected to be created, while up to 100 community volunteers will also be involved.
The facility will be located between Tithebarn Street, Crooked Lane and Lord Street, opposite the city's bus station.
A report presented to councillors revealed that up to 2,000 youngsters per week are expected to attend the facility.
It will cost 50p per visit, plus an annual membership fee of £5.
'Fantastic boost'
Operated by national youth charity OnSide, the centre will offer sporting, artistic, cultural and recreational activities for young people aged between eight and 19.
It will also be open to those with additional needs up to the age of 25.
The facilities will include a four-court sports hall, fitness gym, 3G rooftop kick-pitch, performance space, music room, arts and craft rooms, mentoring kitchen and recreation space with cafe, where hot meals will be on offer for £1.
Councillor David Borrow, cabinet member for planning and regulation at the council, said the centre would be "a fantastic boost for youth services in the city".
"There has been nowhere for our young people to go before now and with a wide variety of sports and art activities, educational and skills support on offer, all at low cost, there will be something for everyone," he said.