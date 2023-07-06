Burnley fire: Firefighters tackle blaze on industrial estate
A major blaze has broken out at a commercial building on an industrial estate, a fire service has said.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire on Farrington Place in Burnley broke out at about 15:30 BST.
It said eight fire crews and an aerial ladder platform, stinger appliance and drone team were at the scene.
A representative added that smoke was billowing across the town and has advised people to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.
A number of roads have been closed as firefighters tackle the blaze, Lancashire Police has said.
