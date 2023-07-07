First twins born in NHS hospital 'forever grateful' for care
- Published
Twins thought to be the first born in an NHS hospital have said they will be "forever grateful" for the care they received as the service marks 75 years.
Ronnie Evans and Rita Doran were born at Glenroyd Maternity Hospital in Blackpool on 5 July 1948.
The pair, who still live just yards away from each other, said they have "every bit of admiration" for the NHS.
Ms Doran said it means "everything" to not just the themselves but the rest of their family.
They were speaking amid celebrations to mark the NHS's milestone anniversary this week.
Mr Evans was born at 00:45 BST with his twin sister arriving at 01:25.
Their mother Eileen did not know she was having twins until she was six months pregnant while their father Ronald, a fishing boat captain, was not at the birth as he was on a trawler in Iceland at the time.
Before the NHS, such a birth would have cost many times Ronald's wages for three weeks' fishing and many people had babies at home at the time.
"In those days there was no such thing as scans or anything like that," Ms Doran said.
"So when she found out all mayhem let loose. Looking for twin prams and another sets of clothes and all that.
"Ronnie was born first and they said 'oh you've got a little boy. What a scrawny little thing he is'. And then they said 'no wonder he's scrawny, look at this size of this one!'"
The twins said the treatment they have received from the NHS throughout their lives had always been "second to none".
Mr Evans developed polio at 18 months and became paralysed down his right side and said he felt "very lucky" to have had access to the treatment he needed until the age of nine.
He recalls being in the next bed to legendary Blackpool footballer Sir Stanley Matthews during his time in hospital.
Mr Evans said the late star, who gained 54 caps for England, kindly asked for a football board game to be brought in for him.
Ms Doran added: "The only thing that I can say is that I'm so grateful we were born when we were. Our parents could have never afforded the treatment that we both had.
"I will be forever grateful. Long live the NHS."