Boy loses consciousness in social media challenge
- Published
A boy lost consciousness after taking part in a dangerous social media challenge, prompting a police warning.
The 12-year-old bit through his tongue after participating in the game, which involves another child applying pressure on their neck until the child indicates they should stop.
The boy, who attended a school in Chorley, was taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police urged children not to take part in the fad "even if they feel pressured to by their peers".
They said a "number of youngsters" took part in the challenge on Wednesday and they were investigating.
The boy was later discharged from hospital, the force added.
Det Sgt Gem Lashley said: "The so-called game can be incredibly dangerous as shown by what happened to this youngster yesterday and there have been reports nationally of even more serious injuries."
She urged parents and carers to look out for signs that their children may be getting involved, which include constant headaches, bloodshot eyes and marks around the neck and body.
