Blackpool awarded £118m for seafront defence revamp
A popular seaside resort has been awarded £118m for two large-scale coastal defence projects.
Sand that has been washed away from the base of Blackpool's stepped sea defences will be replaced.
The Environment Agency (EA) allocated £61m for works near Bispham and Cocker Square, and a further £57m for a scheme in the central area of the town.
Blackpool Council said it would need "flexibility" on choosing contractors to "ensure value for money".
The funding granted for the coast protection schemes between Little Bispham and Bispham and Gynn Square to Cocker Square was "significantly more than was originally profiled", the authority said.
It has been 10 years since the Blackpool Coast Protection Strategy 2013 identified beach nourishment would be required to protect the sea defences between Cocker Street Station and South Pier, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A council report proposed to use EA-recommended contractors but also to widen its search to include other approved contractors.
"In light of the scale and size of the coastal defence schemes to be delivered, it is appropriate for the council to have flexibility in terms of the use of all appropriate delivery frameworks available in order to ensure value for money," it said.
