Stunning Amur tiger settling in well, Blackpool Zoo director says
- Published
A "stunning" tiger has settled in "very well" to a new home after moving to a zoo as part of a breeding programme, the site's director has said.
Four-year-old Amur tiger Rusty recently arrived at Blackpool Zoo from Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.
Zoo director Darren Webster said Rusty's presence in its new £1.5m Big Cat Habitat was "a welcome sight".
He said Rusty was "a very important part" of the European Endangered Species Programme.
The zoo said Amur, or Siberian, tigers were endangered in their wild habitats of China, Russia and "possibly" North Korea.
A representative said they were the "largest species of cat on Earth", but had come under threat from human and tiger conflict, poaching, forest fires and logging, which had left a wild population of between 265 and 486.
They said the new big cat enclosure at the zoo, which opened in May, had been "designed and built to meet the needs of the magnificent animals that will call it home".
"[It] combines increased indoor space and a larger off-show management area with extended external paddocks and improved keeper facilities," they added.
Rusty has joined the zoo's existing big cat population, which also includes Amur tigress Alyona, African lion Khari and lionesses Narla, Emma and Hira.
Mr Webster said staff were "thrilled to welcome Rusty... and he is settling in very well in his new home".
"His presence in our new Big Cat Habitat will certainly be a welcome sight for keepers, staff and visitors alike."
