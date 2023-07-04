Seized criminal cash funds Lancashire youth education scheme
Money seized from criminals has funded a project educating thousands of young people about the consequences of crime.
People who have personal experience of crime, including both victims and rehabilitated offenders, will give talks to seven schools in Lancashire.
Police said the "hard-hitting" scheme includes discussions about gang and drug culture and would "leave a lasting impression" on pupils.
They added the recovered criminal cash had made a "positive difference".
Lancashire Police's PC Jason Ellwood said the initiative for more than 2,000 pupils would take place across July and hopes to "reduce vulnerability and improve the futures of the young people taking part".
He added there would be support and information provided to young people who "were already being influenced to make poor choices".
Police and crime commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "Utilising funds seized from criminals to make a positive difference to people's lives and prevent crime is exactly what my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund is for."