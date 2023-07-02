Spilled milk closes the M6 motorway after tanker crash

The M6 has been closed after a large quantity of milk spilled onto the carriageway when a tanker crashed.
It hit the central reservation while travelling north between junctions 31 and 32 near Preston at about 07:00 BST and then crashed through into the southbound carriageway.
Lancashire Police said the motorway could be closed for "most of the day" after the milk and diesel spillage.
The male driver and woman passenger were injured and taken to hospital.
Ch Insp Patrick Worden said: "At this time we expect the motorway to be closed for some, if not most, of the day."
"The tanker needs to be recovered and due to the large scale milk and diesel spillage, the motorway surface treated appropriately," he added.
"We expect this to cause significant delays and I would advise motorists to make plans for alternate routes."
