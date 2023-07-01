Dylan Bragger: Murder charge after Skelmersdale stabbing
A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was found stabbed.
Dylan Bragger was pronounced dead after officers were called to Digmoor Road, in Skelmersdale, Lancashire at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, is due to appear later at Preston Magistrates' Court.
Dylan's family said the teenager was a "gentle giant" with a "heart of gold" who wanted to be a car mechanic.
The family added in a statement he was "loved by so many" and "we have no words to explain how we are feeling at this heartbreaking time".
