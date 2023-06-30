Hyndburn Council promises not to hold meetings on Eid dates
- Published
Assurances have been given that a council's meetings will not be held on Islamic festival dates in future.
Hyndburn's Conservative deputy leader Marlene Haworth made the pledge at the borough's full council meeting on Thursday night.
The meeting had coincided with Eid-Al-Adha, which is celebrated at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage period.
One in 10 of Hyndburn Council's staff are Muslims as are one in seven councillors and one in five residents.
Ms Haworth said: "I can promise that there will be no further council meetings on the day of the Eid festival while we are in charge.
"We would not hold meetings on Christmas Day, Good Friday or Easter Sunday. I do not believe Eid should be any different. I think this is the right thing to do."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the move was welcomed by Labour group leader Munsif Dad.
Ms Haworth also agreed to a request from Netherton ward Labour councillor Noordad Aziz to look at rescheduling or re-timing meetings during the month of Ramadan.
He said that next year the Holy Month would be in March and would cause problems for Muslim councillors and town hall staff being able to break their fast at sunset and get to meetings.
Ms Haworth said: "I think this is something we need to look at. We will do so."