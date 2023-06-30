Keith Iddon: Tributes to Lancashire deputy council leader
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a former deputy leader of a council who has died.
Conservative Keith Iddon, who served as Lancashire County Council (LCC) deputy leader from 2019 until 2021, was made the LCC's chairman, a non-political position, in May.
In a statement LCC said it was "deeply saddened" to hear Mr Iddon had died at home on Thursday.
The county hall flag at Preston will be lowered on the day of his funeral.
Mr Iddon became a public servant in 2006 when he was voted in at Chorley Borough Council, where he remained until his death.
He was first voted in as a county councillor in 2009, and was the county council's lead member for children, young people and schools and cabinet member for highways and transport.
During his four-year tenure in highways, he oversaw a major road schemes such as the Penwortham bypass and the Broughton bypass.
Growing up in the rural village of Croston, near Chorley, he developed a passion for motorcycles and trucks as a teen.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Mr Iddon embarked on a long career in the haulage industry before setting up the family business, formerly K&P Transport Limited, which is now run by twin sons.
Despite turning to politics, he still owned a current HGV licence and undertook short stints as a truck driver on the weekends.
Phillippa Williamson, leader of LLC, said he was a "respected councillor and a good friend".
She added: "Our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his colleagues across Lancashire."
Azhar Ali, Labour leader described the group as being "deeply saddened" by the death of "an invaluable part of our wider council team".