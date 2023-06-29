Fylde sewage leak: Swim ban lifted by Environment Agency
Swimmers are being told they can now bathe in the sea on a stretch of coastline where sewage was released during a storm.
People in Blackpool were told to avoid the water after a major pipeline burst at a treatment works in Fleetwood on 12 June.
Engineers at United Utilities (UU) have since put in 2,000m of bypass pipework.
The Environment Agency (EA) said its advice against swimming along the Fylde coast could now be removed.
The decision followed "evidence gathering as part of our ongoing investigation", it said.
UU said untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, was released from its water treatment plant.
A burst pipe before the storm meant the system was overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours.
'Gobsmacked'
About 100 tankers a day were used to take sewage away from sites in the area.
A statement from EA said: "We are clear that polluting our seas and rivers is unacceptable.
"We are pressing on with our robust investigation to establish what happened and will decide on next steps when it concludes."
The local authorities affected - Blackpool Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Wyre Borough Council and Fylde Borough Council - are now responsible for removing the signs advising against swimming.
Bathers are advised to check Swimfo before entering the water.
Blackpool Council Leader, Lynn Williams, greeted the news people could swim safely again with relief saying: "It has been a very worrying time for the resort's reputation."
However, Environmental Campaigner Gary Lovatt, of Surfers Against Sewage, said his own tests had revealed high levels of E.coli off the Fylde Coast.
He told BBC North West Tonight: "I'm gobsmacked. I won't be going back in the sea in a hurry."