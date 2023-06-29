Royal congratulations for Everest climb boy
- Published
A six-year-old boy who climbed 12 of the UK's highest peaks for charity has received a letter of congratulations from Prince William.
Oscar, from Lancashire, has raised more than £36,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice by climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest.
The Prince of Wales also wished the youngster luck in his plan to be the youngest person to climb world's highest mountain.
Oscar said: "It's amazing!
"I got a letter from the future king."
In the letter Prince William said Oscar's contribution to Derian House "will provide a bright light to many children with life-threatening conditions and their families" and wished him "good luck" in his future plan.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Oscar's dad Matt said he was "wowed" when the postman turned up with a letter from Kensington Palace.
"We are so proud of Oscar for everything he has achieved," he said.
"I hope he has inspired children and adults to go after their dreams - one step at a time."
Oscar's next challenge is to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge later this year when he will attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours.
He has already raised enough for 36 families to go on holiday and hope to reach a new target of £60,000 to help run Derian House's hydrotherapy pool for a year.
Kerry Pritchard, community fundraiser at Derian House, said: "Oscar is incredibly deserving of such a royal surprise - I'm sure it's something he'll be able to treasure forever.
"All of us at Derian have followed Oscar along his fundraising journey and are in awe at what he has already achieved.
"It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters - like Oscar and his family - that we are able to do what we do for families. We are so grateful."