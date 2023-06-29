Blackpool Promenade: Plans unveiled for new £30m hotel
Plans for a new four-star £30m hotel on Blackpool Promenade have been unveiled.
The Singapore-based Fragrance Group wants to build a 184 bedroom hotel on the site of the former St Chad's Hotel, which was demolished in May.
Fragrance Group already owns The Imperial Hotel and Lyndene Hotel in the Lancashire resort.
Spokesman Martin Rogers said: "We are committed to the area, and believe in its long-term potential."
Since St Chad's Hotel closed in 2021 the building has been used by both Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police for training exercises.
Mr Rogers continued: "The old hotel was no longer fit for purpose. It would have been uneconomic to attempt to refurbish it, and it could not have been brought up to the standards today's guests expect.
"The plans reflect a proposed investment of around £30m which we hope will prove to be a catalyst for a wider improvement of the Promenade and Blackpool's offer to visitors."
Architects are now drawing up plans for the new hotel, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.