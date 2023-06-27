Laura Nuttall was kindest human, sister tells celebration of fundraiser
- Published
Laura Nuttall "will never be gone until the ripples she made in the world disappear", her sister has told an event celebrating the fundraiser.
The 23-year-old, from Barrowford in Lancashire, died in May, five years after being diagnosed with brain cancer and given a prognosis of 12 months.
She became known for fulfilling a bucket list, which included meeting Michelle Obama and commanding a ship.
Gracie Nuttall said Laura's impact went "beyond any of our knowledge".
The event at Thornton Hall Farm, near Barnoldswick, was streamed online so that people who had followed Laura's story from all over the world could celebrate her life.
It saw performances by Barrowford Community Choir and Barnoldswick Brass Band, alongside tributes from Laura's family, including Gracie and her mother Nicola.
Gracie said her sister had been her "biggest cheerleader" and she missed her "every single day".
The 21-year-old also read a poem she wrote after her sister's diagnosis, before speaking about how "brilliant" she was, despite once sending her a "fabulously forged" speeding ticket after she passed her driving test.
She said Laura had been "the kindest human, but only on the sly, [as] she didn't want anyone to know how big her heart was."
"Laura's impact goes beyond any of our knowledge," she said.
"I will forever be grateful for the privilege of being Laura's little sister."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Laura's mother Nicola said her daughter had not wanted a funeral or "anything in a church" and had specified that whatever happened should not be "too sad or too serious", so the celebration of her life was a chance to "look at all the positive things" in her life.
She said the event had been livestreamed so "followers around the world" could "feel involved and connected", just as they had been during Laura's life.
She added that the family was setting up a foundation in Laura's name to carry on her work raising funds for research into brain tumours and community projects.
"We want to keep things going in her memory," she said.
Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme following a routine eye test and, in 2018, was given just a year to live.
She went on to work her way through a list of ambitions, which saw her meet Michelle Obama, command a Royal Navy ship, graduate from the University of Manchester and present the weather on BBC North West Tonight.
In 2021, comedian Peter Kay played his first gigs in four years to raise money for her treatment and in October 2022, she underwent her fourth major operation to remove a tumour.
The tumour returned within days and in March Laura went to Germany for further treatment, before she died in May.
Days after her death, her mother revealed that Laura had donated her brain for research.
"She raised a lot of awareness but the ultimate gift is giving your own brain to help scientists research and hopefully use that for many years to come," she said at the time.
"Who knows what her legacy will be as a result of that."