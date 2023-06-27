Nicola Bulley looking forward to future, says partner
- Published
Nicola Bulley had been "looking forward to the future" before her disappearance, her partner has told her inquest.
The mother-of-two was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre on 27 January prompting a major search.
Her body was found in the River Wyre more than three weeks later.
Paul Ansell, giving evidence at the inquest, said she had a "blip" over the Christmas period but in January she was back to herself.
Ms Bulley's younger sister Louise Cunningham told Preston Coroner's Court she "always had things under her control".
She said her sister was "very much a planner" as the "busy mum" and juggled a career and family life.
Ms Cunningham said: "Nikki was my big sister. Very much a planner.
"She started her career again, a busy mum, as most people are, juggling a career and family life.
"She always had things under her control."
'Low mood and anxiety'
Ms Cunningham also said there was a "blip" in her sister's mental state in the month before her death.
"She had a blip over Christmas [2022] but she was back on the HRT medication in January and back to work and back to the normal Nikki."
Ms Cunningham said her sister was drinking more heavily over that period.
However, she added: "She's never confided in me about any suicidal thoughts."
Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog by the river after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Her dog was found shortly afterwards and her mobile phone was discovered on a bench overlooking the water - still connected to a work conference call.
Her disappearance led to intense public interest, criticism of the police and media and a social media frenzy of conspiracy theories.
Ms Bulley's former GP told the hearing there was "nothing" in her medical records to suggest she wanted to self-harm.
Dr Rebecca Gray said she had been receiving treatment for "low mood and anxiety" since December 2018, later telling of headaches, fatigue and lack of sleep.
Ms Bulley had been receiving HRT for the menopause since summer 2021, the inquest heard.
She had revisited the surgery, for symptoms including increased anxiety and headaches, and by late 2022 was reporting trouble with sleep.
The GP said Ms Bulley attended a walk-in centre on 11 January after a fall, complaining of increased drowsiness and vomiting.
She was sent to Accident & Emergency where a CT scan came back normal.
- If you're affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can find support at BBC Action Line
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk