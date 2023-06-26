E-scooter rider dies in crash on Blackpool promenade
- Published
A man riding an e-scooter has died after he crashed on a promenade, police have said.
The rider, in his 30s, suffered serious head and chest injuries in the crash on Middle Walk near the Grand Hotel in Blackpool, after 12:00 BST on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said he died later in hospital and his family were being supported by specialist officers "at this difficult time".
The force has appealed for any witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.