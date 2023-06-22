Leyland buildings evacuated after 'explosives' arrest
A man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act after a large area was cordoned off close to a town's civic centre.
Police said they found "a number of suspicious items" after raiding a nearby address in Leyland, Lancashire, at about 06:00 BST.
A 59-year-old was arrested at the scene in Nursery Close and remains in custody.
Various buildings near the town's civic centre have been evacuated.
Katherine Fletcher MP said she was being kept updated by police on what she described as a "major incident".
She added: "There is a large cordon around the Broadfield Drive area of the town that extends into the civic centre.
"This is an excellent example of our police working proactively to protect our communities. I thank all officers involved for their work today."
