Lytham attack: Manslaughter arrest after assaulted man dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 25-year-old who had been assaulted died in hospital.
Matthew Guthrie, of Lytham St Annes, was found with serious head injuries on Henry Street, Lytham, in the early hours of Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
He died on Monday, the force added.
A 20-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Police said he been released on bail while inquiries continued.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward in what she described as a "tragic" case.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.