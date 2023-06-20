Six fire engines tackle blaze at Morecambe industrial unit

Six engines dealt with the blaze

Fire crews, including an aerial ladder spent more than five hours tackling an industrial unit blaze.

Six fire engines were called to a fire in Birkett Place, Morecambe at about 23:00 BST on Monday and spent most of the night damping down.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bolton-le-Sands, Silverdale, Carnforth with the aerial ladder platform from Preston dealt with it.

There were also joined by firefighters from Cumbria Fire and Rescue.

Two engines have been damping down since 03:00.

