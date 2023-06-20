Lancashire three-month deadline for devolution push
The government has given Lancashire councils a three-month deadline in the push for a devolution deal.
Whitehall officials have set a September target for council leaders to come up with a framework needed for the extra devolution powers they seek.
It is hoped a deal could then be struck before the next general election.
Lancashire leaders want to secure £5.6bn worth of devolved powers and funding in areas such as skills, housing and transport.
The latest proposals were set out during last week's meeting between government officials and senior officers from Lancashire County Council and Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said county council leader Phillippa Williamson not having devolution and "standing still" was costing the area's economy between £900m and £1bn a year.
Ms Williams however warned that they needed to "act very quickly" and all 15 council leaders needed to put any differences aside.
She said: "Time is ticking on and the more we prevaricate the more we are disadvantaging the county as a whole."
South Ribble Borough Council's Paul Foster has decried the move to a combined county authority, which would automatically bar any district councils from being full members, as "undemocratic".
This sort of devolution deal would not see an elected mayor as is the case with a traditional combined authority.
Mr Foster said: "Why would we agree to crumbs when, if we just do this properly, we can have cream?"
Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams said Lancashire had "waited long enough" for the devolution that has been enjoyed by Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region for nearly 10 years.
