Man dies in Bickerstaffe motorcycle crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lancashire, police have said.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was travelling on Liverpool Road, Bickerstaffe, at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
He fell from the bike as it "left the carriageway", police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to contact the force.
