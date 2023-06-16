Lancaster M6 link plans suspended amid rising costs
A plan to build a new road linking the M6 with south Lancaster has been halted amid financial pressures.
Lancashire County Council said the work had been suspended due to rising costs.
The scheme was supposed to ease congestion through Galgate and provide access to the proposed Bailrigg garden village.
The council said it was still the aim to "unlock long-term traffic issues" around Lancaster but housing in the area was more of a priority.
The initial proposal had included plans for a new road between Junction 33 of the motorway and the proposed Bailrigg garden village, along with a new park-and-ride site in Hazelrigg Lane.
Funding for the scheme and supporting infrastructure included a £140m sum from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund, which will now be returned.
'Sensible decision'
Council leader Phillip Black said it was a "sensible decision to suspend and re-evaluate plans for South Lancaster in light of inflationary pressures".
"However, as a government planning inspector recently acknowledged, there is an overriding need for housing within the Lancaster district."
He said the "next big challenge" was to deliver "the right kind of housing, in the right places, that is affordable, with the right infrastructure".
A council spokeswoman said many people had welcomed the public transport plans in a recent consultation.
She said the decision was also affected by the announcement to replace the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a hospital on a new site, which is yet to be decided.