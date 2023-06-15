Blackburn shelter pods helped my recovery, says former resident
A man who previously "wasn't bothered" if he lived or died thinks shelter pods for rough sleepers have allowed him "to move on to recovery-based living".
Ten self-contained units have provided accommodation in Blackburn since 2020.
Established during the pandemic and envisaged to be winter-only shelters, they will now be open until at least March due to NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board funding.
Fred said the scheme's support services also helped him get clean and sober.
Explaining how he had ended up on the streets, Fred said he had lost his home following a relationship breakdown.
"When I came here I was at the end of my tether," he explained.
"I [wasn't] bothered whether I lived or died."
Fred lived in one of the pods, located in the grounds of the former Shadsworth Leisure Centre in Blackburn, for two months.
"It was a good feeling to have somewhere to live - somewhere nice and warm and somewhere where I could get a shower," he said.
The scheme, which has been shortlisted for a national Local Government award, also provides specialist support on site to help with mental health and addiction issues.
"This place has given me the opportunity to look at myself and move on to recovery-based living," Fred said after moving into supported housing last week.
Blackburn with Darwen Council said 70% of people who live at the pods go on to support themselves, with help, in their own accommodation.
Mark Aspin, head of community safety at the local authority, said the NHS funding was "fantastic news".
"It means we can support people throughout the full year and be able to offer that support not just in the winter time.
"There is clearly a demand there."
He added: "These pods are nearly full at the current minute which acknowledges the fact that the need goes on throughout the year."