Lancashire family 'lost everything' in sudden heavy rainstorm
- Published
A family have told how they were left homeless by this week's thundery deluge of heavy rainstorms.
Danny Endicott, 35, said he had to escape with his partner Gemma, 32, and their young son when water started pouring into their home in Kirkham, Lancashire, on Monday.
"We've gone from having a normal life to being homeless and losing it all in front of our eyes in minutes," he said.
"We've lost everything. Everything is ruined."
Mr Endicott said he and his partner were upstairs bathing their one-year-old son when the rain started to come down.
"At first we were quite happy as we'd been hoping for rain to clear the air after the hot weather," he said.
"But when we came downstairs we noticed water trickling through the front door. And then it started coming through the letterbox at a rapid rate and through the back as well.
"Within 20 minutes the entire downstairs was flooded, it was waist high at its peak and the sofa was floating about. It was just unreal."
The couple, who have lived in the rented home in Kirkham for three years, said they do not have insurance as a previous flood at the property meant it was "impossible" to find a deal.
"We didn't know when we moved in that there had been a flood just beforehand," he said.
"When I found out from the neighbours I tried to get contents insurance but nobody would touch us."
The family have been able to arrange six days in emergency accommodation, arranged with help from the town's mayor Chris Hopkinson, but said they have no idea where they will live after that.
Mr Hopkinson said a nearby gulley had not been cleaned and the resulting flooding, which has happened various times in recent years, had been "absolutely horrendous" for people in the town.
"The impact on people's health, well being and mental health is devastating," he said.
"It's no good for businesses and families who have their lives and livelihoods ruined. We need a permanent solution."
A Lancashire County Council spokesman said the authority was aware of flooding issues in Kirkham and other parts of the Fylde coast and is looking into it to "take appropriate action where necessary".
The authority said it was working with local residents and Kirkham Town Council to investigate what happened.
Neil Davies, who runs Odditorium Tattoo Studio on Poulton Street, said businesses will struggle to survive unless problems with flooding are fixed.
"I work from this building six days a week, I never see a road cleaner," he said.
"They want high streets to survive you have to look after your community."